Concern as damage noted at ancient Kilkenny passage tomb

There's been some damaged reported to the ancient passage tomb at Knockroe in South Kilkenny.

The Neolithic structure, built between 4000BCE-2500BCE, is one of Kilkenny's most venerated and historic places. Some of the rocks appear to have been chipped or sheared in places.

It is not known whether the damage has been inflicted by people or environmental factors, but Lingaun Valley Tourism has posted on social media urging people to exercise caution and care when visiting.

"It has come to our attention that some of the stones at the Knockroe Passage Tomb have been damaged in recent months," notes the group.

"It is possible that some of the damage may be weather related, whatever the cause it does demonstrate how fragile the stones are.

"This is an internationally important historic and spirutal site and care should be taken when visiting. Please take care and do not walk on or climb on the stones, many of which have carvings which may not even be visible, depending on light conditions when you visit."