Nightly projections from Cartoon Saloon's Wolfwalkers as Kilkenny Animated gets underway

Kilkenny Animated will present a spectacular series of projections from Cartoon Saloon’s newest animated feature, WolfWalkers, on the walls of Kilkenny Castle, in which scenes from the film are set for the month of October.

These illuminations, specially created by Cartoon Saloon and Algorithm will appear every evening in October and will be visible from John’s Bridge, Canal Walk and from the terrace of the River Court Hotel in Kilkenny City.

To celebrate the upcoming release of Kilkenny based four-time Academy Award nominated Cartoon Saloon’s latest animated feature, WolfWalkers, Kilkenny Animated in conjunction with Failte Ireland have organised a month long series of outdoor and indoor exhibitions and events throughout October.

‘WolfWalkers’ is a spectacular animation set in Kilkenny in 1650 and features Kilkenny Castle, the old Market Cross and the streetscapes of medieval Kilkenny so beloved of visitors to the city to this day in real life.

Hundreds of free tickets have now been distributed for the hometown premiere screenings which will take place this weekend at the IMC cinema on Barrack Street, weeks before its national release on October 30.

Kilkenny Animated is a festival of visual storytelling, incorporating cartoons, animation and illustration in a series of exhibitions, talks, performances, workshops and experiences that celebrate the creativity and craft of the visual image. The festival is hosted by four time -Academy Award® nominated animation studio, Cartoon Saloon and is set against and inspired by the backdrop of Kilkenny’s medieval streets and slipways at the heart of Ireland’s Ancient East. Kilkenny Animated will bring a series of events and exhibitions to the county.

Kilkenny Animated takes place from October 2 to 4 and Wolfwalkers Month will run for the duration of October.

For more see www. kilkennyanimated.com



