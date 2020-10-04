Minister Malcolm Noonan commends UN appointment of Dr Tara Shine as ‘an inspired choice’.

The appointment of Dr Tara Shine to a key United Nations climate change advisory post has been described by Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan as ‘an inspired choice’.

Kilkenny woman Dr Shine was appointed as co-facilitator of the Structured Expert Dialogue under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC); a critical post in reviewing the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement.

‘The appointment of Dr Shine to this key role within the UN is in my view an inspired choice. Tara brings with her vast experience from her work with the Mary Robinson Foundation for Climate Justice to her ground-breaking work on public engagement on climate and biodiversity. We are immensely proud of her here in Kilkenny but I believe nationally too as her work is now being recognised on an international stage’ said Minister Noonan.

He said that the international community under the auspice of the UN was entering a critical time in addressing the climate and biodiversity crisis. ‘We have seen record temperatures, wildfires, whole swathes of the Amazon rainforest ablaze and shrinking sea ice in polar regions. The window of time to act is narrowing daily and if we could mobilise the same international cooperative effort on climate change as we are putting in to the race to find a vaccine for Covid 19, we could turn this around’.

‘Tara’s appointment couldn’t come at a more urgent time; she has a great ability to work with people, communities and policymakers, having been involved directly in climate negotiations and in advising world leaders on environmental policy’.

‘I’m certain that her parents and her whole family must be immensely proud that her many years of hard work in the area of climate justice is being acknowledged by this important appointment. I would like to wish Tara all the best with what will be an intense and challenging experience but I know that she is well up to that challenge’ concluded Minister Noonan.

The appointment of Dr Tara Shine to a key United Nations climate change advisory post has been described by Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan as ‘an inspired choice’.

Kilkenny woman Dr Shine was appointed as co-facilitator of the Structured Expert Dialogue under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC); a critical post in reviewing the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement.

‘The appointment of Dr Shine to this key role within the UN is in my view an inspired choice. Tara brings with her vast experience from her work with the Mary Robinson Foundation for Climate Justice to her ground-breaking work on public engagement on climate and biodiversity. We are immensely proud of her here in Kilkenny but I believe nationally too as her work is now being recognised on an international stage’ said Minister Noonan.

He said that the international community under the auspice of the UN was entering a critical time in addressing the climate and biodiversity crisis. ‘We have seen record temperatures, wildfires, whole swathes of the Amazon rainforest ablaze and shrinking sea ice in polar regions. The window of time to act is narrowing daily and if we could mobilise the same international cooperative effort on climate change as we are putting in to the race to find a vaccine for Covid 19, we could turn this around’.

‘Tara’s appointment couldn’t come at a more urgent time; she has a great ability to work with people, communities and policymakers, having been involved directly in climate negotiations and in advising world leaders on environmental policy’.

‘I’m certain that her parents and her whole family must be immensely proud that her many years of hard work in the area of climate justice is being acknowledged by this important appointment. I would like to wish Tara all the best with what will be an intense and challenging experience but I know that she is well up to that challenge’ concluded Minister Noonan.

Dr Shine is environmental scientist, policy advisor and science communicator with over 20 years experience working at the international level on climate change and sustainable development, as an adviser to governments, world leaders businesses and international organisations. She is also a director of the award-winning social enterprise Change by Degrees, which educates and inspires people at home and work to live more sustainably and is the author of How To Save Your Planet One Object At A Time.