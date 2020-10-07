Four horses find new homes, three return to owner after being impounded in Kilkenny

Seven horses which were seized and impounded in Kilkenny recently have been rehomed and/or returned to their owner.

The animals were taken from the salt yard area at Hebron Road in the city. Three were not microchipped, while four were (albeit only one with Kilkenny County Council).

Kilkenny County Council had appealed for owners to come forward and reclaim them. A deadline date was given by which the horses could be reclaimed, or would be rehomed or disposed as appropriate.

A spokesperson for Kilkenny County Council’s environment section has now confirmed that of the seven horses seized, three were returned to the owner as he met the criteria. The remaining four horses were re-homed.

To date, Kilkenny County Council has seized 58 horses. Of them, 35 have been re-homed, eight re-claimed and 15 were disposed of.

It follows a recent Joint Policing Committee meeting in Kilkenny, where Cllr Andrew McGuinness read out figures which he said showed the council had dealt with 16 incidents of horse neglect or cruelty during the period February 2019 to July 2020. In these instances, all bar three of the horses were not microchipped, and dead animals had to be removed in 12 cases.