Kilkenny producers come up trumps at Blas na hEireann awards

Kilkenny producers were presented with their Blas na hEireann awards at a special event yesterday.

In a year like no other, Blas na hÉireann announced the winners for 2020, with two winners from Kilkenny - Natures Oils & Sauces and The Fig Tree Restaurant T&H Clarke Ltd.

Now in their 13th year, the Blas na hÉireann awards are the all-island food awards that recognise the very best Irish food and drink products, and the passionate people behind them.

The biggest blind tasting of produce in the country, the criteria on which the product is judged as well as the judging system itself, which was developed by Blas na hÉireann with the Food Science Department of University College Cork and the University of Copenhagen and is now recognised as an industry gold standard worldwide.

Chairperson Artie Clifford feels that now, more than ever, it is essential to shine a light and give that all important boost to the talented producers dotted around the island.

The bronze, silver and gold winners from Kilkenny across a range of different categories are Natures Oils & Sauces and The Fig Tree Restaurant T&H Clarke Ltd, with The Fig Tree Restaurant T&H Clarke Ltd. winning best in county.

“The founding mission of Blas – establishing quality benchmarks for Irish produce on a level playing field – was strictly adhered to and measurably applied again this year despite the challenges we have all faced.

“We thank all our judges for their rigour and commitment, and as always we thank all our wonderful participants, producers and sponsors.”

Products from every county were entered into this year’s competition to win Gold, Silver or Bronze Blas na hÉireann awards in over 140 food and drink categories, as well as awards like Supreme Champion and Best Artisan Producer.