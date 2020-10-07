Checkpoints in place across Kilkenny as Operation Fanacht gets underway

Checkpoints are in place across the city and county to ensure compliance with Covid-19 measures.

Under Level 3, which came into effect at midnight on Tuesday (October 6), people are being encouraged not to travel out of their county unless for essential reasons.

Superintendent Derek Hughes told the Kilkenny People that An Garda Síochána are out in numbers operating compliance checkpoints under Operation Fanacht, which will last for at least three weeks.

The superintendent added that he was very satisfied with the levels of compliance with legislation governing journeys outside home counties in Kilkenny during earlier phases of Op Fanacht.

“It was very clear that the people of Kilkenny took this very seriously during the summer months and we expect they will do so now also. Notwithstanding this there will always be exceptions and regrettably we currently have a number cases before the District Court for breaches of the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act 2020”.

The superintendent added that business owners impacted by the crisis can be assured that An Garda Síochana are vigilantly patrolling temporarily closed businesses with a view to deterring opportunistic criminals in the industrial estates and commercial areas of the city.

“Crime prevention patrols resulted in a number of significant interceptions and we will continue this important work.”

The superintendent also urged any member of the public needing assistance to contact gardaí on (056) 7775000.