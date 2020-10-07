Kilkenny Day to celebrate the best of county’s culinary culture

Many of Kilkenny’s Local artisan food producers will be showcased in a day of celebration in the county.

‘Kilkenny Day’ is set to take place this Sunday, October 11 and is a celebration of the county's food, hospitality, many communities, heritage and environment.

‘Local Food Showcase’ and ‘Let’s Taste Kilkenny’ are part of the programme of events lined up on the day to highlight the many great local artisan food producers and ingredients that Kilkenny has to offer.

Local Food Showcase

Join online at 11am on Kilkenny Day when Celebrity chef, Edward Hayden and Anne Neary from Kilkenny Tasting Tours, will take a virtual food tour of the County, showcasing some of the very best of great local ingredients from a selection of the county’s artisan producers.

The local producers that will feature include; Truffle Fairy Chocolates, Cakeface Patisserie, Highbank Orchards, Joan and Bob’s Juicy Jams, sauces and pestos, Arán Bakery Breads, Ballykeefe Beef and their fine range of Gins and whiskey.

‘Let’s Taste Kilkenny’

For ‘Kilkenny Day’ restaurants, hotels, cafes and gastro pubs around the city and county will select their favourite Kilkenny ingredients and create a special ‘Kilkenny Day’ dish or menu, available as take-outs or to eat outside in light of the new Level 3 regulations.

“We are delighted to get the opportunity to highlight the wonderful produce Kilkenny has to offer,” says Marian Flannery, organiser of Kilkenny Day on behalf of Kilkenny County Council.

“As a county, we have fantastic artisan food producers whose products are used in restaurants across the country. Many are doing special offers for Kilkenny Day.”

First up with their special creation is the Kilkenny Pembroke Hotel who have created ‘The Epic Ballykeefe Steak Sandwich’ — a Ging family farm steak open sandwich on chunky garlic infused Kehoe’s of Callan turnover slice, with saute onions and peppers, crispy onions, ballykeefe poitin sauce and triple cooked chunky Kilkenny potato chips!

Arán Bakery on Kilkenny's Barrack Street have created a special Kilkenny Day dish — A labor of love inspired by some of their favorite local producers, from their very own farm in Cuffesgrange and foraged wild from the County, Highbank Orchards, Riversfield Farm, Dizzy Goats Farm and Little Mill — a taste of everything that makes Kilkenny amazing.

Goatsbridge Trout Farm in Thomastown is encouraging everyone to eat trout and incentivising all of us to do just that by offering a free product all week as part of Kilkenny Day. Get your free pack of Goatsbridge Gin cured smoked trout or their delicious trout pate. This is available through the Goatsbridge online shop.

Also, for the month of October, Cakeface Patisserie has created the Wolfwalker dessert mirroring the colours of the movie and tying in the autumnal flavours — hazelnut sponge, lime curd, pumpkin crush, spiced chocolate mousse and pumpkin cream.

There will be more great dishes from venues across the city and county posted across Kilkenny Day’s social media platforms.

For full details on the day visit Facebook.com/KilkennyDay.