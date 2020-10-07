Update on Kilkenny council services following move to Level 3

Following the announcement that the country has moved to Level 3 Covid-19 status, Kilkenny County Council is encouraging customers to make contact by email, phone or avail of online services in relation to any service or query (see below).

Museums and Galleries will remain closed until further notice.

The Library Service will continue with the ‘Contact and Collect’ services across all branches from Wednesday, October 7. Access to the full suite of online services as well as online programming will also be available and the 'Door to Door' service to the over 70s will continue to operate.

“I urge everyone in Kilkenny to observe all national guidelines to ensure that you and your loved ones are kept safe," said Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness.

"In our fight to reduce the spread of the virus we must be vigilant by limiting our contacts, remaining in our county, wearing face coverings and observing hand hygiene guidelines. By working together we can play our part in keeping our county safe and open for business and leisure.”

Contact details are on www.kilkennycoco.ie or follow on social media channels for updates on service:

Facebook: @kilkennycoco

Twitter: @kilkennynotices