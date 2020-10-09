Kilkenny gardaí urge cyclists and walkers to wear high visibility clothing following complaints

Gardaí are urging cyclists and walkers to wear high visibility clothing following a number of complaints.

With darker mornings and evenings gardaí are asking cyclists and walkers to light up and stay safe.

"Just a reminder for people walking or cycling on these dark mornings and evenings. Please wear a hi viz jacket and also ensure you have lights on your bicycle. Gardaí have received numerous complaints and witnessed people walking and cycling in Kilkenny with no lights or reflective or hi viz clothing. Please please stay safe," a garda spokesman said.