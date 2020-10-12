Climate Action Week returns with packed online schedule for Kilkenny audiences

Climate Action Week returns from Monday, October 12 to Sunday, October 18 with a diverse range of events and activities for every household. This weeklong celebration of Climate Action from Green-Schools and the Climate Ambassador programme – operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce – has moved online for 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This year Climate Action Week is focusing on the pledges we can make and the conversations we can have to help our environment. From storytelling for primary school children to an 18+ comedy session the week aims to capture everyone’s imagination.

Climate in the news

How the media communicates climate change is the focus of a webinar open to the public on Monday, October 12 at 3pm. In a year when factchecking has never been more important this webinar will hear from journalists Kayle Crosson (Editor, Green News), Caroline O’Doherty (Environment Correspondent, Irish Independent) and Dr. Dave Robbins (DCU School of Communications) about best practice in communicating climate change and how we can all play our part.

Live storytelling event

For children and schools OisÍn McGann will host a reading of his illustrated childrens book, We Want Our Park Back! Teachers can apply for a hard copy of the book through Green-Schools or download an e-copy in time for a live online storytelling event with OisÍn on Tuesday October 13.

Free licences to screen 2040 – a film about regeneration and reversing the effects of Climate Change – are available this week to Secondary students and teachers. Those inspired and wishing to discuss the film and what steps they can take can attend a Climate Activist webinar on October 14 at 11am.

Schools and individuals can also win plant-based cupcakes from Buttercream Dream to have with their climate conversations throughout Climate Action Week by sharing their climate pledges online using #climateactionweek.

Green Nudges on Campus

The Green-Campus programme is hosting a webinar on Thursday, October 15 at 1pm with Carina Mutschele from the UN Envrironment Programme. Carina will introduce the recently published Little Book of Green Nudges, with additional speakers from DCU and GMIT Letterfrack.

Climate craic

On Friday, World Food Day, a relaxed webinar at 8pm with Evelyn Suttle and Finn Ní Fhaolain will offer a crash course on climate-friendly food swaps, baking tips and recipes along with a chat about all things zero waste and ways to Grow It Yourself.

Rounding out the week with some much-needed levity is the online ECOmedy session (18+) on Saturday, October 17 at 12pm. With a core message of how we can communicate climate change with added humour ECOmedy will hear sketches and stand-up from professional comedians Annie Gill and Diane O’Connor.

For more see www.greenschoolsireland. org/climate-action-week-2020/