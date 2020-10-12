More than €174,000 confirmed for projects in Kilkenny towns and villages

More than €174,000 has been allocated to six projects in towns and villages around the county under a €4.3 million package from government designed to help rural towns and villages adjust to Covid-19 restrictions.

The allocations are:

· €39,600 for the development of 12 motorhome bays with electrical points and facilities across the county

· €39,600 for LED Christmas lights in the county

· €22,500 for the #ShopKilkenny and Keep it in the County campaign

· €22,500 for outdoor seating with tables, chairs and a covered canopy for the village centre in Ballyhale

· €22,500 for enhancement works in the square/green area in Freshford and also

· €25,000 for the installation of six outdoor seating areas in Piltown.

“This funding will enable towns and villages to implement immediate measures that will encourage people into towns and villages to shop and socialise, while adhering to public health guidelines. The funding is facilitated through the Government’s July Stimulus package,” says local TD John Paul Phelan.

North Kilkenny councillor Pat Fitzpatrick has welcomed the funding announcement, having called for supports for rural towns and villages trying to cope with Covid restrictions. Council chairman Andrew McGuinness has also welcomed the news.

“I'm delighted to welcome this positive news for Kilkenny as it will be a great help for businesses around the county that have suffered greatly since the start of the pandemic. Local businesses and villages throughout the county need all the support we can get and so this comes as positive news at a critical time," said Cllr McGuinness.

“The Shop Local campaign is needed now more than ever and so that funding is very welcome. Likewise, the provision of motorhome bays will facilitate the concept of staycations. The provision of outdoor seating will enhance areas like Ballyhale, Freshford and Piltown and facilitate local coffee shops and restaurants. The investment into our county wide Christmas lighting scheme will also help boost the holiday period."