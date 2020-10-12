Gardaí in Kilkenny warn public about use of fireworks in run up to Halloween

With Halloween fast approaching gardaí in Kilkenny are warning of the dangers of illegal fireworks.

Each year children and adults are injured by fireworks. The use of fireworks can be distressing for many people – including older and vulnerable people. Fireworks can set off intruder alarms placing unnecessary demands on gardaí and other emergency services. Pets can be adversely affected by the noise created by fireworks.

Halloween is a common time for animals to go missing, keep your pet inside with windows and doors closed.

Gardaí are asking parents to ensure that children are aware of the dangers associated with fireworks.

Fireworks are classified as explosives. It is an offence to: possess a firework with intent to sell or supply without a licence, to light unlicensed fireworks or to throw or direct a lit firework at any person or property.

Fines of up to €10,000 or five years imprisonment can be imposed if someone is prosecuted for such an offence.

Meanwhile in Kilkenny gardaí are investigating an incident where a firework was thrown through a letter box on a front door of a house in Burrells Walk on Sunday evening. No one was injured, there was some damage to the exterior of the door. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.