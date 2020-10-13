ISPCC Childline calls on people in Kilkenny to enjoy breakfast and help raise vital funds

ISPCC Childline is calling on communities, clubs, crèches, businesses and others in County Kilkenny and across Ireland to enjoy breakfast together this month – in line with public health guidance – and help raise vital funds to make sure every child in Ireland has somewhere they can turn this winter and beyond.

Childline Breakfast is a highlight of the annual fundraising calendar for Childline and, in recent years, has seen individuals in Kilkenny come together for the most important meal of the day and help raise important funds for Ireland’s national listening service for children.

This month, can you gather virtually – and / or in line with public health guidance – with friends, colleagues, neighbours or clubmates to enjoy breakfast and help keep Childline listening?

Since restrictions were first introduced, children and young people’s lives have been turned upside down. They have needed Childline more than ever. The service has had over 130,000 engagements with children and young people in Kilkenny and across Ireland in this time.

Those who have turned to the service for support have spoken about issues including mental health difficulties, abuse and violence, strains in family relationships and more. Childline continues to be here for all children 24 hours a day, every day, but relies on public support to make this possible.

