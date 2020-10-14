New additions and upgrades at Friary Court Dental and Facial Clinic

Friary Court Dental practice, now Friary Court Dental and Facial Clinic, has been practicing dentistry in Kilkenny since 1980 originally on High Street then moving to its current custom-built location on Friary Street in 1985.

Yvonne Finlay and Josephine Leahy have treated patients at the practice collectively for more than 20 years. Yvonne now wants to further promote and develop her aesthetic treatments (botox and fillers) whilst continuing to provide expert dental treatments.

Just recently Kilkenny native Eoin Gough has joined the team having previously practised in Cork post qualification. Eoin hopes to expand and grow his patient list under the experienced guidance of both Yvonne and Josephine.

Eoin's particular areas of interest are making nervous patients feel comfortable and at ease throughout their dental visit as well as having an avid interest in the aesthetic side of dentistry ie. helping to restore patients confidence in their teeth and smile. Eoin enjoys his sport as a keen hurler for local club Dicksboro.

A further exciting addition to the clinical team is Laura Beschiu, Specialist Orthodontist. Laura has been practicing orthodontics since 2008. Laura is a very welcome addition to the team as she is providing the first of our planned new treatment offerings for patients of Kilkenny and its surrounds.

We have a fantastic special introductory offer for anyone interested in orthodontic treatments. Each of the clinicians are ably supported by our nurse receptionist and hygienist team. Margaret Ann our receptionist has been politely welcoming patients to the practice now for 30 plus years greeting almost all on a first name basis. Most of the nursing team have over 10 years experience assisting both clinicians and patients.

A recent new appointment has been another native of Kilkenny Shaunagh Walshe as Practice Business Manager. Shaunagh has returned back to Kilkenny from Australia after performing similar roles in Dental Practices there. During the recent practice downtime during the Covid Lockdown a number of upgrades and improvements have been put in place at the practice:

Complete upgrade to digital x rays throughout to include a modern state of the art Orthopantomogram (OPG)

Upgrade to the decontamination room with installation of modern equipment. (Even more important now due to Covid risk)

Surgery room upgrade to include a new hygiene and teeth whitening suite.

New IT and computer upgrades throughout.

New website design and launch…….Watch our Social Media for updates.

Hopefully all our patients like our new look and appearance with our complete paint makeover both inside and out

"All of the above however is only the beginning. There are a number of further planned changes earmarked and in the pipeline for the practice. We intend to keep you all updated on these new developments as we go. Watch this space."