Castlecomer scrubs up well with deep cleaning

Local councillor Pat Fitzpatrick has welcomed the funding for the deep cleaning of areas in Castlecomer such as at the courthouse and the footpaths around the town.

“I would like the thank the local area engineer and his staff for organising and funding this important work in Castlecomer,” he said on Monday.

“It started last night and it’s a fabulous job. I also want to compliment and thank the new Tidy Towns committee and the CE workers who are doing trojan work in making the town a cleaner, tidier place.”