Hollywood comes to Pres’ Kilkenny ahead of virtual open night

It’s been lights, camera and action at Presentation Secondary School in Kilkenny City as pupils from first to sixth year revelled in a unique opportunity to experience a little bit of Hollywood on their doorstep and make their small screen debut.

A professional camera crew filmed hours of footage which will be condensed for a fun-filled video capturing life at the 750 pupil school. The participating girls, their teachers, principal Shane Hallahan, and other school staff all feature in the production which will get its first screening as part of Presentation Secondary School’s virtual open night for intending pupils, their parents and guardians next Wednesday, October 21, from 7pm.

Principal Shane Hallahan, paid tribute to his staff and several pupils who worked with the crew, developed their own scripts and the storyboard and revealed for intending first years what makes Presentation Secondary School special.

“The girls were fantastic, so natural and so full of ideas. We’re very proud of them,” Mr Hallahan said.



Tara McGuire from the Presentation's athletics club filming with the Video Works crew

“We’re very conscious that the transition from primary into secondary school can be daunting. Because of Covid restrictions, we can’t have a traditional open night, meet with fifth and sixth class pupils, their parents and guardians and showcase our school.

“We thought, if they can’t come to us, then we can come to them. Pupils and parents attending the open night have often commented that this feels like a home away from home. It’s hard to convey this in images and words but we’re very happy with what we’ve put together to try to capture this.

“The video will outline what supports new first years will have; what their subject choices will be; what sports and other extra-curricular activities we have and which new subjects we’re offering to our pupils.”

LOG ON

Parents and guardians of intending first years for 2021 are invited to log on to the school website www.presentationkilkenny.com from 7pm on Wednesday, October 21 and to hear live from Mr Hallahan and a selection of pupils, to view the video and get involved in a live, online questions and answers session.