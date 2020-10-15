St Luke's Hospital annual Remembrance Mass to be streamed

The annual Remembrance Mass, to remember those who have died in Hospital particularly over the last year, will take place online and will be broadcast from St Canice’s Church on Monday, October 19.

The End of Life Care Committee at St Luke’s Hospital, Carlow/Kilkenny invite people to log into www.stcanicesparish.ie and watch it on the webcam at 7.30pm.

Candles will be lighting in the church on behalf of deceased loved ones, but people also might like to light one at home during the Mass. The names of the deceased will also be called out at different stages throughout the Mass.