Kilkenny Lions Club launch gofundme for Christmas appeal for SVP

Kilkenny Lions Club has set up a GoFundMe campaign in the hoping of raising €8,000 - all of which will go to St Vincent De Paul, Kilkenny this Christmas.

The reason for this is that Kilkenny Lions normally gives significant money to SVP and other charities through its Christmas Appeal. However over the past few weeks alone, it has had to cancel four fundraising events because of Covid restrictions.

"We have therefore decided to hold a GoFundMe campaign specifically for St Vincent De Paul," says Lions Club PRO Philip O' Neill.

Click here to help out.