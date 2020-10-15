Kilkenny County Council shortlisted for national Age Friendly award

Kilkenny County Council has been shortlisted for a national local government award.

Chambers Ireland today revealed the shortlist for the Excellence in Local Government Awards 2020.

In its 17th year, the Awards features a total of 86 projects from Local Authorities shortlisted over 16 categories.

Kilkenny County Council has been shortlisted for the 'Age Friendly Initiative' award for the Thomastown Age Friendly Town Plan.

Five other local authorities have also been shortlisted in that category - Cork City Council, Fingal County Council, Limerick City and County Council, Mayo County Council and Meath County Council.

The Excellence in Local Government Awards are held annually in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Winners will be announced at the 17th annual ceremony on 26th November. Awards will be presented for excellence in 16 different categories and one Local Authority will be awarded the overall award and named Local Authority of the Year 2020.