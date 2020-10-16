Oxfam Kilkenny seeks volunteers

Oxfam Ireland has launched an all island call for enthusiastic people of all ages to join its team of dedicated shop volunteers. During the Covid-19 lockdown earlier this year, Oxfam shops closed their doors for the first time in over 60 years. Now, due to the phenomenal support of donors and customers there is a growing need for volunteers to help with their global mission to beat poverty.

Tina Muldowney, Manager of Oxfam Kilkenny said: “Sadly, not all of our volunteers are in a position to return to the shop just yet, this, coupled with the incredibly generous volume of donations and support from our customers, means we need more people power to keep our shops operating at full capacity.

“People can give as little or as much time as they like - as little as four hours a week can make a big difference by helping to raise vital funds for Oxfam’s work worldwide. I would encourage anyone interested in lending some time to pop in for a chat. Our shop offers lots of opportunities to meet new people, learn new skills, and of course, have plenty of fun along the way.

“The commitment and enthusiasm of our amazing volunteers enable Oxfam to change lives and work toward building a fairer and more sustainable world for everyone. They truly are the backbone of our network of shops and by giving a little of their time and creativity, each person makes a huge difference in supporting of some of the most at-risk communities in the world.

At the start of April, Oxfam shops, along with countless other businesses in Ireland, made the difficult decision to close – to protect staff, volunteers and customers – and to play its part in Ireland’s response to Covid-19. Each shop continues to operate in line with government regulations and carries out all necessary safety measures to ensure the safety of volunteers, customers, donors, and staff alike.

Oxfam Ireland’s network of shops play a vital role in supporting their work in some of the world’s poorest countries, helping people to lift themselves out of poverty and thrive as well as saving lives when disaster strikes. The loss of income during this period dealt a massive blow to the capacity of Oxfam and their global mission to beat poverty and fight inequality.

If you feel you can help by volunteering, drop into Oxfam Kilkenny at 48 High Street, call on 056 776 2085 or email the team at kilkenny@oxfam.org.