Investigation into the disappearance of Jo Jo Dullard upgraded to a murder investigation.

Gardaí in Kildare are due to hold a press briefing this morning in respect of the investigation being conducted into the disappearance and murder of Josephine "Jo Jo” Dullard in November, 1995.

An Garda Síochána will be confirming that the investigation into the disappearance of Josephine "Jo Jo” Dullard is now classified as a murder investigation.

Jo Jo Dollard (21),Callan went missing on November 9, 1995 after making a phone call from the public phone box in Moone, Co Kildare at 11.34pm