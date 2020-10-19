House prices rise in Kilkenny by 9%

In Kilkenny, prices in the third quarter of 2020 were 9% higher than a year previously, compared to a fall of 3% seen a year ago. The average house price is now €235,000, 78% above its lowest point.

Nationally the average listed price of housing rose by 4.8% between June and September, according to the latest Daft.ie House Price Report released today by Ireland’s largest property website, daft.ie. The jump offsets falls earlier in the year and means that the average sale price nationwide in the third quarter of 2020 was €263,750, up 2.7% on the same period in 2019 and 60% higher than its lowest point in early 2013.

Listed prices rose in all 54 markets contained in the Daft.ie Report between June and September, although there were significant differences around the country. The largest increases in urban areas, with prices in Waterford city rising 11%, Galway city 10% and Cork and Limerick 9% in just three months. By comparison, prices in Dublin rose by an average of 2.2%. Outside the cities, the average increase between June and September was 5.8% – with larger increases in Leinster (7.3%) and smaller increases in Connacht-Ulster (3.5%).