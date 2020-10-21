Storm before the calm: Queues form at Kilkenny shops on last day before lockdown

Queues are forming outside a number of local shops and businesses in Kilkenny as the public avail of the last day of Level 3 life before the second lockdown comes into force.

There is notable footfall around town as shoppers stock up on supplies or indulge one last time before the country moves to Level 5 tonight. Barbers and hairdressers are also hot property today as they do their final day of trading before the shutters come down for the next six weeks.

The small number of pubs which remained open offering table service in outdoor areas during Level 3 will also be serving last orders this evening. Some may continue to provide a takeaway service.

Meanwhile, the Government's decision to close gyms and leisure centres as the dark evenings close in has come in for criticism. Kilkenny hurler and gym owner TJ Reid is among those calling for them to remain open given their accepted benefits for people's physical and mental health.