High visibility garda operation in Kilkenny in support of new public health measures
Gardai in Kilkenny have introduced a range of measures including a number of checkpoints, high visibility community engagement patrols and ongoing support for the most vulnerable.
The measures are being introduced to ensure compliance with public health guidelines and recommendations following the Government's decision that the country should move to Level 5 under the Framework for Living with Covid-19.
