Calling on people in Kilkenny to don their favourite hat for Wear A Hat Day today

Brain Tumour Ireland is calling on people in Kilkenny to don their favourite hat today in support of its annual awareness and fundraising campaign #WearAHatDay.

The annual campaign raises funds for the charity’s vital support and information services for people diagnosed with brain tumours and their families in Kilkenny and all over Ireland, as well as raising awareness of the need for such services. A €4 donation can be made by simply texting BTI to 50300.

Across all age ranges, over 400 people are diagnosed with a brain tumour in Ireland each year with many contacting Brain Tumour Ireland for support when they receive their diagnosis. As well as the practical supports and information, Brain Tumour Ireland also raises awareness of brain tumours and their symptoms among the public and the medical professions and contributes funding to brain tumour research initiatives.

“We’re calling on the people of Kilkenny to get involved on Friday, 23rd October to support the work that Brain Tumour Ireland does - by simply wearing their favourite hat on the day and donating €4 by texting BTI to 50300," said Natasha Smith, Chairperson of Brain Tumour Ireland .

“We receive no State funding so our #WearAHatDay campaign is essential in funding our services year-round. A brain tumour diagnosis can have a devastating impact on patients and their families, particularly in the case of paediatric brain tumours. We’re hoping that the public in Kilkenny, and across the country will show their support for people diagnosed with brain tumours and have a little fun by getting involved in this campaign. We can’t wait to see the creative hats and photos shared on October 23.”