Five@5: Kilkenny businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Here is today's #Five@5:

Ise Garden & Forestry



Selection of Berg Go-Carts, leafblowers, chainsaws available online, and/or Click & Collect at 056-7721125. Check them out on www.mower.ie. Or on Facebook here.

Langton's House Hotel



Takeaway service is from 12.00 – 7.30pm in Langton's, seven days. Both John Street and Marble City Tearooms are open 8.30am – 3.30pm Mon-Fri and 9.30 – 4.30pm Saturday and Sunday for takeaway tea, coffee, pastries and wraps. For more, see www.langtons.ie. Or find them on Facebook, Twitter:@LangtonsKK, and Instagram.

Kilkenny Builders Providers

Open for business while adhering to HSE and Government guidelines. Supplying home heating fuel, building supplies and everything for your DIY jobs 056-7786060. Find out more on their website.

Connollys Red Mills



Winter fashion collection has just landed. Remaining open as an essential animal feeds supplier. Their coffee dock is open for takeaways along with lunch. Find them online here or on Facebook, on Twitter, or on the 'Gram.

Electrocity Kilkenny



Offering phone sales 056-7751717, Click & Collect and Deliveries. Or visit the website www.electrocity.ie. Follow them on Twitter or click 'like' on Facebook.