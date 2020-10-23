Kilkenny hairdresser wins Ireland Gold Craft Artist of the Year Award

A Kilkenny hairdresser has been awarded one of the highest hairdressing accolades in the UK & Ireland.

Rachel Flanagan from Peter Mark in Kilkenny has won the Ireland Gold in the Craft Artist Category at the Wella Professionals TrendVision Award UK & Ireland Final 2020 – one of the world’s most prestigious annual hairdressing competitions.

Above: Rachel Flanagan has won Ireland Gold Craft Artist of the Year at the Wella Professionals TrendVision Award UK & Ireland Final 2020

Despite the challenging climate in 2020, Rachel has gone the extra mile to enter this iconic competition and has made it through many stages to finally be crowned a worthy winner. The competition began with more than 1,000 photographic entries on Instagram and the standard of work has been remarkable – allowing only the very best to reach winning status.

Winning an award in the Craft Artist Category demonstrates exceptional hairdressing skills, and the ability to create an incredible wearable look, making them the go-to hairdresser in the region.

Above: Rachel's award winning work!

Rachel competed against some of the most talented and creative hairdressers to take home the Wella Professionals Ireland TrendVision Award 2020 Gold in the Craft Artist category.

Rachel will receive an incredible prize including a Wella education package and trophy.

“TrendVision is one of the most prestigious competitions in the hairdressing industry and our winners should be incredibly proud of their achievement. This truly does recognise the best hairdressers in the country and the winners have demonstrated an extremely high level of expertise to get to this stage. Winning this competition requires a very high standard of technical ability and creativity, and recognises pure talent,” said Allison Hargreaves, National Education Operations and Events Manager UK & Ireland, Coty Professional Beauty.