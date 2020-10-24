Marathon man hits the road for Kilkenny's Cois Nore

A Kilkenny man is getting his running shoes on and hitting the road to raise funds for the Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre in his hometown.



Simon Dwyer is taking on the KBC Virtual Marathon and is asking supporters to make a donation to the local centre that supports people who receive a cancer diagnosis.

Cois Nore provide support and therapies to cancer patients in a caring environment.

During lockdown the centre is advising clients who are in high risk categories not to attend the Walkin Street centre and instead contact them on 056 775222.



Simon’s girlfriend Laurence lives in Dublin, and won’t be able to come to Kilkenny to cheer him on, because of the Covid-19 lockdown, but she says she will be supporting him from afar. “I won’t be able to encourage and support him during his run, like I usually do, and I’d like him to know how proud I am of him.”

You can donate to Simon’s marathon efforts at idonate.ie/SimonDwyer