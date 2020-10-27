Kilkenny's Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre is finalist in ‘Favourite Project’ voting

An outdoor entertainment venue in rural Kilkenny needs your votes to win a national award.

Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, in Kilmanagh, is among just a handful of projects across the country shortlisted in the search for Ireland’s favourite LEADER funded project.



The popular amphitheatre is located in the old Ballykeeffe slate quarry and has hosted national and international acts in the special venue.

Additional facilities at the venue, which made it easier to access for people with mobility issue and wheelchair users, were funded by LEADER.



Now the search is on to find Ireland’s favourite LEADER funded community project and Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre is among the final 30.

This group of projects are now looking for the votes of the public to top the poll.

Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre has been nominated in the ‘Economic Development, Enterprise Development and Job Creation’ category.



Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre has been developed over the last 22 years by the KBK (Kilmanagh, Ballycallan, and Killaloe) Enterprise. The first concert at the venue was held in 2000. The Enterprise Group is a company limited by guarantee; having charitable status. Under the organisation rules, no individual may make any profit from the organisation and there is no private gain.



The National Rural Network (NRN) is calling on the public to vote for their favourite LEADER- funded projects as part of a national campaign celebrating the impact of the LEADER programme.

The project with the most votes in each category will be showcased nationally and internationally by the NRN.

Voting closes on Monday, November 23, at 5pm. To vote visit www.nationalruralnetwork.ie