Kilkenny man sentenced to five years for endangerment

A young father who crashed into the family home causing over €50,000 worth of damage has been handed down a five-year prison sentence.

William Harty, Kilaloe, Kilmanagh was convicted of endangerment and criminal damage at his home address on January 22, 2020.

Evidence was heard during the trial that the injured party, Josephine Harty who was in the house at the time with her children, who were then under the age of eight, was to be treated as a hostile witness.

Ms Harty, in her direct evidence in court said that she was ‘not answering any questions’.

“I lied on the 999 call, I lied on the statement,” she said.

In her statement Ms Harty stated that on the date in question William Harty, who was drunk, ‘was looking to get into the house and I wouldn’t let him in’.

Ms Harty said in her statement that William Harty drove at the house and hit it twice, hit the corner of the house and drove at the shed. She said ‘ was very scared when this was happening’.

In a 999 call, Ms Harty said that ‘the wall is knocked down, my house is thrashed’ and asked them to ‘send someone out as fast as you possible’.

Ms Harty said in her evidence that when she ‘sobered up’ she phoned the gardaí in Callan and said that she wanted to make another statement which she made at approximately 4pm that day at Kilkenny Garda Station.

In her second statement Ms Harty said that her first statement and her call to the emergency services were ‘untrue’.

Judge Cormac Quinn sentenced Harty to five years in prison for endangerment and suspended the final year on condition that the defendant enter into a bond to be of good behaviour and keep the peace on his release from prison and that he engage with the Probation Services. He sentenced him to four years for criminal damage and ordered the sentences run concurrently.