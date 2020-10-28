WARNING: Popular chicken goujons recalled due to an undeclared ingredient

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for certain batches of popular chicken goujon products due to an undeclared ingredient.

The notice was issued today, Tuesday, for the 'Rosie & Jim' brand's 1kg pack of gluten free chicken goujons, both plain and southern fried varieties.

The notice from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland read: "Rosie & Jim is recalling certain batches of its Plain and Southern Fried Gluten Free Breaded Goujons due to undeclared sodium bicarbonate in the product.

"This substance does not pose a food safety risk but may have given an off-putting taste and smell to the product."

The recall applies specifically to batches with the batch codes and use-by dates indicated in the table below:

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.