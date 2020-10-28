Kilkenny's renowned La Rivista set to open 'pop up' market

This weekend, the well-known award winning La Rivista restaurant is bringing its favourite produce and foods to the people of Kilkenny.

La Rivista has transformed its Parliament Street restaurant to a pop-up market and from Friday, the innovative staff of the restaurant will be selling the very best of its Italian produce and seasonal dishes.

The pop-up market, which opens from 11am Friday-Sunday will be selling its house made dressings and sauces, fresh pasta dishes, soups, freshly baked ciabatta breads, ciabatta pizza slices served hot or cold to take away. La Rivista will also give customers the opportunity to enjoy a ‘Take Home Dinner of the Day’ as well as seasonal fresh organic vegetables from Riversfield Farm and take out Teas & Coffees and desserts.

Customer safety will be a high priority for the La Rivista market, and in order to operate in line with HSE safety guidelines only four customers will be allowed in at a time for a maximum of ten minutes.

Commenting on the new pop-up market, Proprietor Jennifer Quinn said:” Like so many restaurants at this time, we realised we had to reinvent ourselves in order to continue trading and also to engage and connect with our customers. We are very excited to open our pop-up market on Friday with a new offering and give the people of Kilkenny an opportunity to enjoy our best loved produce and dishes again. We will continue to operate our daily take out menu from Monday – Sunday from 5pm. We look forward to welcoming both new and existing customers from Friday!”

She added; “We recently welcomed chef Ger Dunne to La Rivista, Ger will be working behind the scenes bringing some exciting new dishes to our customers in our take out, heat at home menus this weekend.”