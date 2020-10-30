Kilkenny's winter roads plan comes into effect

Kilkenny’s winter maintenance plan for the county’s roads is now in effect and will run until the end of next April.

It sees daily monitoring of the road network conditions with resources deployed where necessary from the council’s machinery yard.

At a recent meeting of Kilkenny County Council, director of services Tim Butler told members the ambition is to keep Priority 1 and Priority 2 routes free of frost and ice 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The total length of this road network is 427km to be treated.

The routes are chosen on taking into consideration traffic volumes and strategic importance. Details of Priority 3 roads, which are treated periodically, are to be presented at municipal district meetings.

Mr Butler emphasised that it is the duty of all road users to drive safely and in accordance with the prevailing conditions. Motorists should not assume that frost and icy conditions do not prevail on a particular area.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick said he was concerned the council was putting the cart before the horse by agreeing the plan at a full council meeting before discussing it at each local municipal district level.

“There are places in each area that need to be added into the plan,” he said.

Cllr Pat Dunphy said there were areas outside of Priority 1 and 2 that needed attention if there was a particularly bad night. Mr Butler suggested each municipal district discuss it with their area engineer, and said ‘there is a little bit of discretion there’.