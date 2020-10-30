Callout for workshops for young Kilkenny writers



Teenagers with an interest in creative writing and poetry will have the opportunity to take part in a series of online writing workshops over the coming weeks.

Kilkenny Arts Office and the Rhyme Rag Ensemble would like to invite young people aged 14-19 who might be interested in creative writing, particularly poetry, to take part in a series of online writing workshops taking place from Saturday, November 7 until December 5.

Workshops are free and will begin with two workshops by Dublin-based American poet and spoken word artist Beau Williams.

Williams was the 2018/2019 All Ireland Poetry Slam Champion. His work focuses on issues of the heart – exploring the complexity of human relationships, inspiring hope in the face of darkness, and generally interrogating the way that we occupy space in this world.

He built his career on the road, having performed in 46 of the 50 US states and in many countries across Europe. He has two collections: RUMHAM (Red Bench Press) and Nail Gun and a Love Letter (Swimming with Elephants Publication). He has a Masters in Creative Writing from the University College of Cork.

If you'd like to give it a try please get in touch and all are welcome. The first workshop will be Saturday, November 7 2-4pm via Zoom.

For information and to book at place contact Kairen at writersgroup@rhymerag.net or call/text 086 326 2844. You can also leave a message via the Facebook page www.facebook.com/rhymerag