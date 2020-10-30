Only three nights left to see Kilkenny Animated projections on Kilkenny Castle

New projections, including the extended Wolfwalkers trailer and Cartoon Saloon's latest short, will be shown this weekend on the walls of Kilkenny Castle on the Canal Walk.

Kilkenny Animated projections will take place nightly from 7pm to 9.30pm until Sunday.

Cartoon Saloon's latest short - 'There's a Monster in My Kitchen' was created for Greenpeace International and is also being shown as part of the event.