Retiring library staff officer lauded as 'driving force in Castlecomer'

A key member of Kilkenny’s library service for more than four decades has been hailed for her all hard work as she prepares to retire.

Mary Morrissey, staff officer with county library services, started work on her 18th birthday and now some 42 years later she is set to retire again on her birthday. Chairman of the Castlecomer Municipal District Cllr Michael McCarthy paid tribute to her for all sterling work at a recent meeting.

“Whether employed in branches at Kilkenny, Urlingford and more recently at Castlecomer her commitment and energy knew no bounds,” said Cllr McCarthy.

“Since 1999, she has been the driving force at Castlecomer in an ever evolving chapter that was community driven and educationally inclusive at every opportunity.

“Mary epitomised how well the library and the community interacted and progressed, took time for everyone, led by example whether with the charity coffee mornings, Daffodil Day, walking and knitting groups, writers festival, Hallowe’en fancy dress, bedtime stories, Christmas plays and also providing a positive platform for so many local entrepreneurs and artists to display their works. She had terrific way with all of her staff over the years and today leaves behind a library service second to none,” he said.

“I wish her many happy years of retirement with her husband and family in Byrnesgrove and also extended best wishes to Karyn Deegan, Galmoy who takes over from Mary.”