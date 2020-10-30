Kilkenny writer's murder mystery dark comedy series to screen on RTE this Sunday

Dead Still is a six part murder mystery dark comedy series set in Dublin in the year 1880, created and written by Kilkenny's John Morton.

An international co-production between top Irish producer Deadpan Pictures, winner of an Emmy Award for “Moone Boy,” and “Murdoch Mysteries’” producer Shaftesbury Films in Canada. The show centres around the Victorian practice of memorial photography (or post mortem photography) where the recently deceased would be posed with their families for a final photo, oftentimes made up to look alive. In times where photographs were rare, this would be a final way to commemorate a person. Dead Still focuses on memorial photographer, Brock Blennerhasset (Michael Smiley), who makes a living from photographing the recently deceased. He is plunged into a murder investigation when a serial killer begins to copycat his style positioning his victims as if for a post-mortem photo shoot.

Created and written by actor and dramatist John Morton (“Denouement,” “Taboo”) from a story by Morton and TV director Imogen Murphy (“Red Rock”), Dead Still is directed by Murphy and Canada’s Craig David Wallace (“Murdoch Mysteries”). It has already premiered in May on Canada’s Acorn TV and Citytv and will air on RTÉ One from November 1. The cast includes Eileen O’Higgins, Kerr Logan, Aidan O’Hare, Jimmy Smallhorne, Aoife Duffin, Peter Campion and Martin Donovan.

The six episodes are a mix of murder mystery and black comedy and it has been critically acclaimed since its debut earlier this year. It will run on RTÉ One on Sunday nights at 9.30pm and can also be viewed on the RTÉ Player.