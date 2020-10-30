Kilkenny gardaí warn against illegal use of fireworks this Halloween

Gardaí are urging the public to report incidents, particularly the sale of fireworks and the stockpiling of materials for bonfires, which are also illegal.

Under the 2006 Criminal Justice Act, “it is illegal to possess a firework with the intent to sell it, or to ignite or to throw it.”

"As the run in to Halloween takes hold, it's probably a good time to talk about the dangers of fireworks. Every year children suffer devastating injuries. Older people living alone, especially in the current climate are nervous. Domestic pets are often spooked by bangers and rockets. Fireworks are broadly illegal and the sale, possession and use is also against the law," a garda spokesperson said.

Earlier this week local gardaí searched a location near Urlingford and seized approximately €3000 worth of illegal fireworks.