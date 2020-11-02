Five@5: Kilkenny businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

#KeepKilkennyInBusiness
WE ARE SUPPORTING BUSINESSES ACROSS THE COUNTY WITH A NEW FIVE@5 LIST EVERY DAY
Here are today's Five@5 helping to #keepkilkennyinbusiness.
Kilford Arms
A welcome in the heart of the city.
Find their website here or follow on Twitter @KilfordArms , Facebook or phone 056 7761018.
Springhill Court Hotel
Online bedroom bookings remain open through the website SPRINGHILLCOURT.COM
You can also follow Springhill Court on Twitter on Facebook or Instagram. Phone 567721122
Sherwoods Kilkenny
Our Stores Are Open!! For all your needs from home appliances to technology products. Contact us on 056 7790594 or email sales@sherwoods.ie
You can also check out Sherwood's website or on Facebook.
Michael Lyng Motors
Check out lyngmotors.ie for updates on our 211 Exclusive Sales Offers from Ford and Hyundai. #KeepKilkennyInBusiness
You can find out more about Michael Lyng Motors on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. Click here for the website.
David Buggy Motors
Check out the main Kia dealer in the Kilkenny area on the Buggy Motors website.
You can also check out David Buggy Motors on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Phone 0567770808
