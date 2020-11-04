Investigations ongoing into cannabis seizures in Kilkenny City and Castlecomer

Gardaí in Kilkenny have made two significant seizures of cannabis in Kilkenny in recent days.

On Friday a house on the outskirts of Kilkenny City was searched and €1100 worth of cannabis was seized.

Meanwhile in a separate search of a property in North Kilkenny on Tuesday €1500 worth of cannabis was seized in a house in Castlecomer.

Investigations are ongoing into both incidents.