New footpath completed in Dungarvan a major boost - Kilkenny councillor

Local councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has welcomed the installation of the new footpath in Dungarvan village.

The Fianna Fail councillor said he was delighted that the footpath has finally been completed.

“We have been working hard over the last number of years to make the village safer for all residents and users alike,” said Cllr Cleere.

“Over the last couple of years we have installed seven new additional public lights, resurfaced the main street and upgraded the footpath, upgraded all of the existing public lighting in the village to LED lighting, and introduced traffic calming measures as you come into the village from the Ballycabus side.

“I want to thanks all residents for their patience whilst these works were being completed, and I also want to commend Kilkenny County Council staff for an excellent job as always.”