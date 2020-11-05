Kilkenny woman to run marathon to raise funds for Amber Womens Refuge

A number of novel fundraisers will take place for Amber Women’s Refuge over the coming weeks in the run up to Christmas.

Newpark Pharmacy and Amber have teamed together and organised a draw with some super prizes, while the charity is also organising a monster Christmas raffle to raise funds.

Meanwhile Jill Kavanagh, who lives in Kilkenny City will run a marathon all within a 2km radius in early December in aid of the refuge and she has received great support to date from the local community for the fundraiser.

“I just want to thank everyone who donated so far its very appreciated. I will be taking on a full marathon 26.3 miles all with in the 2km radius.

“I will be doing the marathon on Friday 11/12 December l will be doing it during the night so while the city sleeps, I will run.

“I am looking forward to this and with your amazing donation it will most certainly help Amber women’s refuge in Kilkenny.

“I am trying to make Christmas special for the ladies and teenagers and children who have to use their services,” she said.

Manager of Amber, Lisa Morris said that now more than ever the charity needs the support of its local community.

“Amber needs the community’s support now more than ever to support women and children fleeing violent homes. We depend hugely on the generous donations from the public and are so grateful to one and all who contribute in any way - big or small.

“This year we are asking people to make a monetary donation through either our ‘donate now’ button on Facebook or our website’s own ‘donate now button.

“Or we would really appreciate if people could donate vouchers as we will not be able to manage donations of food and toys this year at the refuge due to Covid-19 restrictions,” she added.

Amber operates a 24/7 helpline on 1850-424244. For more information on the services and supports provided by the refuge see www.amberwomensrefuge.ie