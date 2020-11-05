Voting now open for the Kilkenny 2020 Puppy of the Year award

Petmania Kilkenny has opened public voting in search of Kilkenny’s 2020 Puppy of the Year.

The Kilkenny Puppy of the Year will go forward for the chance to win the national title and scoop up prizes worth over €1,500.

The adorable top-five finalists for Kilkenny are a talented pack and people from across the county are now being called on to vote for their favourite.

The top dogs are Alfie a Border Collie, Cavachon Lola, a Cavapoo named Indie, Riley the German Short-Haired Pointer and another Alfie, this time a Maltese Terrier.

Puppy-lovers can cast their vote at www.petmania.ie.

Alfie is described as a kind-hearted pup who loves meeting new people and making new friends. He can put a smile on anyone’s face.



Lola joined her family in August for Corla’s birthday. The two have since become best friends and they go everywhere together. Lola has helped Corla during lockdown as she was unable to go to work in the Watergarden, Thomastown which is part of the Camphill Community.



Indie’s owners say she is a lovable, clever, beautiful little pup who gives the most excited welcome to anyone she meets! She loves to fetch, do her tricks, play and there’s never a dull day with her around!



Riley is described as such a sweet boy who loves to play, go for walks and snuggle on the couch. He brightens up his owners day.

Alfie’s humans say he brought so much joy and love to their home and is great company.



Each of the top five puppies representing Petmania Kilkenny will receive a qualifier’s rosette and gift from the competition partner, BETA. The puppy with the most votes will go forward to the grand final.

The national winner in the Petmania Puppy of the Year 2020 will become the face of the brand for 2020/21 and receive prizes worth over €1,500 including a luxury staycation with its humans thanks to Ireland’s Blue Books. The winner will be announced via Petmania’s social media on November 20. The closing date for voting is November 12.