'Open sex' taking place at run-down Kilkenny building - reports

A litany of anti-social activities taking place at a disused community building in Loughboy have led to calls for it to be demolished.

At a recent meeting of Kilkenny City Municipal District, Cllr Joe Malone said he had heard reports that ‘open sex’ and substance misuse were taking place at the former community centre at Hazel Grove in Loughboy. The issue was initially raised by Cllr Eugene McGuinness, who said vandalism there was ongoing for a number of years.

“It’s attracting a huge amount of anti-social activity. I think there’s a real possibility of demolishing that building and extending maybe one or two houses there,” said Cllr McGuinness.

“It is causing massive concern in the area. I’m raising it again in the hope we can maybe get an alternative building there, or a house, or indeed get it demolished.”

Cllr Joe Malone said he had visited the site on a number of occasions, and a senior executive from the council’s housing section had a look at it also. He urged caution over any proposal to build houses at the site.

“The majority of the people up there want that building knocked,” he said.

“There’s anti-social behaviour going on there. There’s open sex going on in it apparently. There’s drugs going on in it. There’s drink parties going on in it.”

Cllr Malone said the onus was ‘not just on the neighbours, it’s also on the gardaí’, and he had asked for the gardaí to patrol the area and they were. The Fianna Fail couoncillor said there was also a responsibility on the parents of the young people who are congregating there, many of whom are not from the area itself.

Mayor of Kilkenny John Coonan said he had been advised by the council's housing department that the possibility of a small housing facility was being considered for the area.