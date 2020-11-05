Castlecomer woman named New York’s top tech evangelist

A North Kilkenny woman has received a prestigious award for her groundbreaking work and has been named New York’s top tech evangelist.

Rebecca Kelly from Castlecomer received the accolade at the annual Women in IT Awards, which was held virtually on October 29.

These unique award, which have been running for the past three years continue to recognise and shine a light on the amazing individuals and organisations who are not only breaking digital boundaries, but championing change for women in technology.

The judges praised Rebecca, who works for Kx, a division of Newry tech company First Derivatives.

“Rebecca has demonstrated outstanding relationship management and delivered fantastic results with clients in top financial institutions,” they said.

“This was achieved through initiatives across numerous business levels, from low-level on-site delivery of coding workshops to educate new users in the technology, to the preparation and delivery of high-level presentations to internal teams and executives.

“Rebecca has shown agility and resourcefulness by applying her expert developer knowledge to advise new teams on routes for adoption and best practices. Rebecca demonstrated creativity and offered various “Proof-of-concept” scenarios that enhance customer understanding and loyalty.

Advice, Guidance

“She has established technical credibility and has become a key point of contact for advice and guidance on using the latest features within the organisation’s technology community. A truly proactive and passionate candidate, she is this year’s Tech Evangelist.”

The prestigious award is given each year to a woman who has championed the use of technology within an organisation, and successfully managed to communicate its merits to a wider audience (within their organisation and network) and then established it as a technical standard.

Rebecca is a technical evangelist with Kx and is a senior developer/architect and recent graduate of a Masters in Informatics with a Specialisation in Machine Learning.

Rebecca works in building analytics products for clients ranging from start-ups to blue chip companies in data intensive industries such as financial services, pharma, utilities and telco.

The Castlecomer woman obtained a degree in Mathematics at Trinity College Dublin and went on to complete a Masters degree in computing at Edinburgh University.

“It’s amazing to be recognised by at Women in IT Awards as the Tech Evangelist of the Year - New York, said Rebecca in a post on social media, where she thanked her colleagues at Kx Systems.