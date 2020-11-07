Funding of 9 million euro announced for Greenway which travels through South Kilkenny

Funding of 9 million euro has been announced for the New Ross to Waterford Greenway which travels through South Kilkenny along the disused railway line.

Welcoming the funding announcement, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform said that this was a significant boost for the South East region.

'This funding represents a huge investment in infrastructure in the area which will open up social and economic opportunities as well as be of environmental benefit to communities in the area' said Minister Noonan.

It includes the Mountelliot tunnel and the Red Bridge. Hoped it will be linked to extensive cycling network across South East. Additional access points will be provided around Ferrybank to facilitate commuters.

The funding is provided by the Department of Transport to the local authorities in Wexford, Kilkenny and Waterford.

'The capital investment will also provide jobs during construction. My colleague Minister Eamon Ryan recognises the value of greenway infrastructure and investment in cycling and walking as being critical to our collective quality of life. This project will be of immense benefit to the region for decades to come and unlock greater tourism potential for communities along its route' concluded Minister Noonan.