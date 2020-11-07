Library service set to play important role in first Kilkenny Science Festival

Kilkenny County Council Library Service have been involved in celebrating national Science Week for many years and this year, are working in close collaboration with Calmast STEM Engagement Centre to help bring STEM events and activities into communities around Kilkenny City and County.

Running from November 8-15 this year, library service recognised the importance of reaching out and engaging with as many different audiences as possible with relevant activities and programmes. Unlike other years, science week activities have been transformed to new digital, virtual and outreach events.

Included in our programme are:

Slime Workshops: The library van will deliver slime experiment kits to eighy primary schools around the county, and third class students will be treated to a zoom workshop with Calmast WIT. Library staff will also be involved, providing recommendations for fun and interesting science books.

A number of Family Resource Centres and Creches will receive Science kits for children to take home and share, so the whole family can engage in fun science experiments together.

Fifteen ASD units will enjoy Zoom Bubble Workshops hosted by expert bubble maker, Caroline Ainslie, of UK based Bubbly Maths.

Flower bulbs will be distributed as part of library door to door delivery service accompanied by instruction sheets on the science of planting. These have which have been developed by horticultural lecturers from Waterford Institute of Technology.

This along with a wide variety of other events across the county will ensure the week is a busy one with fun filled and interesting events.

“We worked very closely with Calmast this year to recognise the importance of using our library networks to get information and activities into communities now that the physical buildings are temporarily closed," says executive librarian Aisling Kelly.

“Maintaining engagement with our library users is very important so we are always looking at creative ways to run our programmes and schedule events” she adds.

The festival funded by Science Foundation Ireland and is one of 14 science festivals taking place across Ireland. For more information see www.stemkilkenny.ie and www.kilkennylibrary.ie.