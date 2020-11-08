€87,500 boost for Carlow-Kilkenny Homecare team – John Paul Phelan

Carlow-Kilkenny Homecare team is to get an €87,500 boost as part of a €10 million nationwide package for palliative and end of life care, local TD John Paul Phelan says.

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced the €10 million in once-off funding for palliative and end-of-life care in 2020 over the weekend.

“The funding will support the voluntary palliative care sector to maintain critical and ongoing care services for adults and children in the context of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. We all know the massive impact the Carlow-Kilkenny Homecare team has in this community and the high regard in which the service is held," he said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has been challenging for everyone, especially those who are vulnerable, their families and those who care for them. Hospices and other providers of palliative care have really stepped up to support people with palliative and end-of-life care needs and their families during this most difficult time.

“They have also supported acute hospitals and community health services, including nursing homes, to meet the rising demand for palliative and end-of-life care associated with COVID-19. At the same time their fundraising activities have unfortunately been curtailed due to the pandemic, impacting on their capacity to maintain their vital services.

“The funding this Government has announced today will help the palliative care sector her in Carlow/Kilkenny to continue to provide their essential services as the pandemic continues and will also help cement some of the innovations that the sector has been engaged in, including the provision of virtual supports and telemedicine.”

Of the €10 million, €8.5 million will be distributed to the members of the Voluntary Hospice Group. In addition, €350,000 will be provided for specialist palliative home care in the South East, €750,000 will be granted to the Laura Lynn Hospice, and €400,000 will be distributed equally between the Irish Hospice Foundation, the All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care, the Jack and Jill Children's Foundation and the Irish Cancer Society.