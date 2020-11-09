Trócaire thanks the people of Kilkenny and launch 2020 Christmas Gifts

The people of Kilkenny helped 250 families living in some of the world’s poorest countries last year thanks to their support for Trócaire’s Christmas ‘Gifts of Love’.

The development agency revealed that generous people across Kilkenny spent almost €7,000 on Trócaire’s Christmas gift range last year, allowing the charity to provide families in the developing world with clean water, essential tools, livestock and help with education.

This year Trócaire has two new gifts aimed at helping people respond to the Covid-19 crisis, the Quarantine Care kit and Crisis Resilience kit.

Today, families in the world’s poorest communities are facing the threat of Covid-19 as well as drought, conflict and other disasters. Those who have to self-isolate due to Covid-19 often have to go without food or water. The Quarantine Care Kit will provide families in quarantine or self-isolation with all the supplies they need for two full weeks. The Crisis Resilience Kit will provide essential items like shelter, blankets and solar lamps to help people survive multiple crises this Christmas. These are not just gifts, but a means of survival.

Trócaire CEO Caoimhe de Barra said: “I’d once again like to thank all of our generous supporters in Kilkenny who have bought Trócaire gifts, which help to provide essential support for some of the world’s poorest communities.

“This year our new quarantine care kit along with our gift of soap and clean water has the potential to provide protection from Covid-19 and a lifeline for struggling families who are self-isolating. Families across Africa, Asia and Central America will benefit from the new quarantine care gift.”

Trócaire’s Christmas Gifts campaign has seen almost 1 million gifts sold across the island of Ireland since 2000 and raised over €38m for the long-term work supporting families affected by the causes of poverty.

There are 17 Trócaire gifts to choose from, such as chicks, beehives and solar lamps, ranging in price from €5 to €1000. The gifts can be purchased online at trocaire.org/gifts or by calling 1850 408 408.