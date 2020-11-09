Curious Treasures in the Castle Yard in Kilkenny showcases the best in craft and design

Following on from the successful 'Connected Sculpture Trail' throughout Kilkenny city this summer the National Design & Craft Gallery are re-thinking their exhibitions to make craft Covid-safe and accessible in Kilkenny.

This time it’s all about luscious textile and quirky craft – whether you’re thinking of a special piece for your home, an investment to treasure or the perfect Christmas gift, there’s something to catch everyone’s eye!

This winter, the National Design & Craft Gallery is throwing out the rulebook and installing an intriguing exhibition, Curious Treaures, in the historic Castle Yard. On your next socially-distanced walk through the city, stop by Kilkenny Castle Yard to catch this gorgeous new exhibition that is Covid-safe.

Castle Yard is open daily from 10am until dusk, with studio makers offering Click+Collect, and The Foodhall at Kilkenny Design Centre offering delicious take-home treats, it’s a go-to spot for some window browsing.

Curious Treasures is a vibrant exhibition highlighting twelve of the gallery's favourite makers, including MADE in Kilkenny members: jeweller Inga Reed, ceramicist Andrew Ludick and bespoke rugmaker Artefakt. Each piece combines a careful selection of materials and meticulous skill with creative design, to make objects that communicate passion, perseverance, and personality. With an emphasis on curiosity and wonder, this exhibition will draw you into an Aladdin’s cave of exquisite pieces, to inspire and delight! All works are for sale by emailing info@ndcg.ie.

The objects we surround ourselves with are those that spark joy, give feelings of connection, or inspire memories. These are the things that demonstrate our personalities, define our tastes, and make us feel at home. This show celebrates objects, both energetic and considered, precious and natural, that we absolutely love and want to share with you.

To #GetIrelandMaking this winter the National Design & Craft Gallery has a wide programme of “Sustainable Christmas” online workshops, demos for adults and Craft Hacks for families via facebook.com/NDCGallery.

Highlights will include Festive Embroidery and Festive Floral Arrangements book via NDCG.eventbrite.com – paired with a hot port and mince pie, these evenings will definitely get you in the festive spirit!

Makers included in Curious Treasures are Artefakt Rugs, Max Brosi, Ceadogan, Coolree Design, Garvan deBruir, Isobel Egan, Emmet Kane, Andrew Ludick, Mary Neeson, Robert O’Connor, Aoife Soden and Inga Reed.

Established by Design & Crafts Council Ireland in 2000, the National Design & Craft Gallery is Ireland’s leading centre for contemporary craft and design. It exhibits Irish and international designers, artists and makers who push boundaries in their engagement with the making process. Its mission is to inspire appreciation, creativity and innovation, and it plays a critical role in building understanding of craft and material culture in Ireland. For more see www.ndcg.ie

The Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) is the national agency for the commercial development of Irish designers and makers, stimulating innovation, championing design thinking and informing Government policy. DCCI's activities are funded by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation via Enterprise Ireland. DCCI currently has 59 member organisations and more than 3,000 registered clients. For more see www.dcci.ie